Real Madrid's Asencio acquitted in sex-video sharing case

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Sept 3 - Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio was on Thursday cleared of charges related to sharing a video of sexual content without the victims' consent, a court on the Spanish island of Gran Canaria said.

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Asencio and reduced their sentencing requests for three other former Real Madrid youth players after the victims told the court they had forgiven the defendants.

The other three players, who were charged with recording and sharing sexual videos of two teenage women, one of them underage, were sentenced to one year in prison. The sentences were suspended on condition that they commit no further offences during that period.

Asencio was only accused of sharing the video.

In an unrelated incident, Asencio was fined €14,400 ($16,800) and banned from driving for eight months after being caught driving under the influence of alcohol, another court said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, Real Madrid coach José Mourinho said the club had opened disciplinary proceedings against the player, but that Asencio would remain part of his plans while the matter was being resolved.

"Everything you do outside your professional sphere still reflects on Real Madrid and continues to damage the reputation of a club whose standing must not be undermined," Mourinho said.

"I'm not happy. Everyone makes mistakes, but a series of mistakes is something different."

Asencio has not played for the Spanish club this season because of an injury that is expected to keep him out for a couple more weeks, Mourinho said. REUTERS