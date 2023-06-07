Real Madrid to sign English teenager Jude Bellingham from Dortmund for €103m

Borussia Dortmund have agreed to sell England midfielder Jude Bellingham to Spanish giants Real Madrid for an initial fee of €103 million (S$148.6 million), the Bundesliga club said in a statement.

The variable transfer compensation will be a maximum of around 30 per cent of the initial fee based on Bellingham’s performances and sporting success Real enjoy, Dortmund added. They confirmed the two teams had reached a “mutual agreement” over the transfer in summer.

One of the most promising talents in world football, Bellingham joined Dortmund from Birmingham City in 2020 for a fee of €25 million.

He has played 132 games for the club, scoring 24 goals and winning the 2021 German Cup.

Bellingham was named Bundesliga player of the season after the 2022-23 campaign, when he helped Dortmund to within an inch of their first Bundesliga title in over a decade.

Dortmund finished second, behind Bayern Munich, on goal difference after dropping points in the final match against Mainz, where the injured Bellingham watched from the bench.

Making his debut for England at just 17, he played a starring role in the Three Lions’ 2022 World Cup campaign.

Bellingham started each of England’s five matches in Qatar, scoring once and providing an assist as his side made it through to the quarter-finals, where they lost to eventual runners-up France. REUTERS, AFP