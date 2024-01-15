Real Madrid thrash old rivals Barcelona 4-1 to win Super Cup

Real Madrid's Rodrygo celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Juan Medina PHOTO: REUTERS
FC Barcelona's Ronald Araujo (left) in action with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior. PHOTO: REUTERS
FC Barcelona's Ronald Araujo (left) in action as Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior shoots at goal. PHOTO: REUTERS
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham in action with FC Barcelona's Ilkay Gundogan. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
16 min ago
Published
57 min ago

RIYADH - Vinicius Jr scored a hat-trick in the first half as Real Madrid were crowned Spanish Super Cup champions after a 4-1 demolition of bitter rivals Barcelona in Saudi Arabia on Sunday.

Real dominated every aspect of the game and toyed with last year's champions who could not handle Vinicius and ended the contest with 10 men after defender Ronald Araujo was sent off for a second booking in the 71st minute after two fouls on the Brazilian.

Vinicius scored with two close-range efforts in the seventh and 10th minutes before Robert Lewandowski reduced the deficit in the 33rd with a strike on the rebound.

Vinicius extended Real's lead in the 39th minute from the penalty spot, after being fouled by Araujo inside the box.

The goal was a hammer blow for Barcelona who were dominated in the second half and Rodrygo struck Real's fourth from a rebound in the 64th minute. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Ratcliffe calls decision to invest in Man United the most ‘exciting’ of his life
Richarlison, Bentancur score as Tottenham salvage 2-2 draw with Man United

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top