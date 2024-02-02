Real Madrid reclaim top spot as Joselu double earns win at Getafe

GETAFE, Spain - Spanish forward Joselu scored twice to give Real Madrid a 2-0 win at local rivals Getafe on Thursday, propelling them back to the LaLiga summit, two points ahead of surprise packages Girona.

Real dominated from the start and Joselu netted a towering header from Dani Carvajal's cross in the 14th minute to put the visitors ahead.

He secured the points in the 55th minute, slotting home a low strike from just inside the box assisted by a fine pass from Vinicius Jr.

Real moved to 57 points, two ahead Girona and 10 clear of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. REUTERS

