Real Madrid pounce to sign Levante striker Espi

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Espi scored 11 goals in La Liga last season in 25 top-flight appearances for Levante.

MADRID – Real Madrid swooped to sign striker Carlos Espi from Levante on July 30 for a reported 25 million euro (S$37m) fee.

The 21-year-old had been linked with several Premier League sides but record 15-time European champions Real pounced, with Gonzalo Garcia likely to leave for Fulham.

“(Espi) will join our club for the next five seasons, until June 30, 2031,” said Real in a statement.

Espi scored 11 goals in La Liga last season in 25 top-flight appearances.

The striker is the fifth signing Madrid have made this summer, following Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konate and Denzel Dumfries.

Madrid have agreed terms with RB Leipzig’s Ivorian winger Yan Diomande according to media reports, while Manchester City midfielder Rodri is also a rumoured target.

Madrid, who hired Portuguese veteran Jose Mourinho as coach to replace Alvaro Arbeloa, are overhauling their squad after going two consecutive seasons without a major trophy. AFP