Real Madrid might stands in way of Borussia Dortmund fairytale in Champions League final

LONDON – Borussia Dortmund have good reason to fear Real Madrid on June 1, especially when the Spanish giants’ coach Carlo Ancelotti declared earlier in the week that his players are in “Champions League mode”.

The German Bundesliga side will face their biggest test in the final of European football’s top club competition, as their star-studded opponents roll into Wembley expecting to be crowned champions for a 15th time.

No club can come close to Real’s success in the Champions League, and they are strong favourites against a Dortmund side who have beaten the odds just to make it to London.

“(We are) calm, confident, positive,” said Ancelotti.

“The history of Real Madrid is born in the 1950s with this competition, and it’s something special. This is the competition where you are most concentrated, most focused.”

The Italian is indeed confident – he even has time to think about his meal and a nap before the big clash.

“I like to eat,” the 64-year-old added, leaving a pause before continuing: “Broccoli. Salmon. And pasta. That’s what I’ll eat. Then I’ll have an hour’s siesta, if I can. I think that’s good.

“Then (after) there’s all the thoughts about the game. Just before the team talk starts the heart rate starts to go up... and it stays there until the game starts. And when the game starts, it returns to normal.

“My team gives me confidence. They’re focused, in Champions League mode. We know we have done something good this season; now we have to add the cherry on the cake.”

Real’s habit of somehow getting over the line when it matters in the Champions League has been exemplified in their run to the final this season.

Ancelotti’s men withstood a barrage from defending champions Manchester City to win their quarter-final tie on penalties, before another legendary late fightback at the Santiago Bernabeu to beat Bayern Munich in the last four.

They rightly travel to the English capital with confidence as they look to cap a memorable season.

Real have lost just twice in 54 games in all competitions, storming to the title in La Liga by 10 points and thrashing Barcelona 4-1 to lift the Spanish Super Cup along the way.