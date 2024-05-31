Real Madrid might stands in way of Borussia Dortmund fairytale in Champions League final

LONDON – Borussia Dortmund have good reason to fear Real Madrid on June 1, especially when the Spanish giants’ coach Carlo Ancelotti declared earlier in the week that his players are in “Champions League mode”.
The German Bundesliga side will face their biggest test in the final of European football’s top club competition, as their star-studded opponents roll into Wembley expecting to be crowned champions for a 15th time.
No club can come close to Real’s success in the Champions League, and they are strong favourites against a Dortmund side who have beaten the odds just to make it to London.
“(We are) calm, confident, positive,” said Ancelotti.
“The history of Real Madrid is born in the 1950s with this competition, and it’s something special. This is the competition where you are most concentrated, most focused.”
The Italian is indeed confident – he even has time to think about his meal and a nap before the big clash.
“I like to eat,” the 64-year-old added, leaving a pause before continuing: “Broccoli. Salmon. And pasta. That’s what I’ll eat. Then I’ll have an hour’s siesta, if I can. I think that’s good.
“Then (after) there’s all the thoughts about the game. Just before the team talk starts the heart rate starts to go up... and it stays there until the game starts. And when the game starts, it returns to normal.
“My team gives me confidence. They’re focused, in Champions League mode. We know we have done something good this season; now we have to add the cherry on the cake.”
Real’s habit of somehow getting over the line when it matters in the Champions League has been exemplified in their run to the final this season.
Ancelotti’s men withstood a barrage from defending champions Manchester City to win their quarter-final tie on penalties, before another legendary late fightback at the Santiago Bernabeu to beat Bayern Munich in the last four.
They rightly travel to the English capital with confidence as they look to cap a memorable season.
Real have lost just twice in 54 games in all competitions, storming to the title in La Liga by 10 points and thrashing Barcelona 4-1 to lift the Spanish Super Cup along the way.
In Europe, their rich Champions League tradition means there are also a number of personal feats at stake.
Ancelotti was the only coach to win the European Cup four times and is seeking his fifth.
Dani Carvajal, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, in the final club game of his career, could match Real legend Paco Gento in winning the competition six times as a player.
“I came here because I wanted to win,” said Real midfielder Jude Bellingham, who left Dortmund for the Spanish capital 12 months ago and is likely to play a key role in the final.
Without him, Dortmund struggled domestically and finished fifth in the Bundesliga, 27 points behind Bayer Leverkusen.
Yet, Edin Terzic’s men have saved their best for the Champions League to reach the final for the third time in the club’s history, and first since they lost at Wembley to Bayern Munich 11 years ago.
Dortmund topped the group of death featuring Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and Newcastle. PSV Eindhoven and Atletico Madrid were then seen off before a heroic defensive display kept out PSG over two legs in the semi-finals.
As impressive as keeping out Real-bound Kylian Mbappe was in the last four, Dortmund realise they must go up another level if Real are to lose a European final for the first time since 1983.
“Our goal wasn’t to qualify for the final, our goal is to win the Champions League,” insisted Terzic.
“And if you want to win the Champions League, you have to beat the champions. Now the absolute champion in the history of football and especially in this competition is waiting for us. The ultimate boss.”
Dortmund kept six clean sheets in 12 Champions League matches this season, counting on a strong defence and quick breaks. Terzic has set up his team in Europe with, at times, five defenders, providing a solid backline.
That will be key for the Germans along with quick transitions provided by speedy wingers Jadon Sancho and Karim Adeyemi trying to stretch the Real defence.
“I know we won’t be favourites and it will be extremely difficult,” added Terzic.
“But it’s just one match and, over the course of one game, anything is possible.” AFP, REUTERS