Real Madrid held to draw by battling Sevilla

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Sevilla v Real Madrid - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - October 21, 2023 Real Madrid's Rodrygo in action REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Sevilla v Real Madrid - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - October 21, 2023 Sevilla players celebrate after Real Madrid's David Alaba scores an own goal and the first for Sevilla REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Sevilla v Real Madrid - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - October 21, 2023 Sevilla's Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal before the match REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Sevilla v Real Madrid - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - October 21, 2023 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Sevilla v Real Madrid - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - October 21, 2023 Sevilla's Ivan Rakitic and Dodi Lukebakio react after a missed chance REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo
Updated
57 sec ago
Published
59 sec ago

SEVILLE, Spain - A late header from captain Dani Carvajal secured Real Madrid a 1-1 draw at Sevilla on Saturday as the LaLiga leaders battled back after David Alaba's own goal had given the hosts a shock lead.

Real moved on to 25 points from 10 games, three ahead of Girona, the surprise packages of the season who host bottom side Almeria on Sunday.

Barcelona, third on 21 points, face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Wasteful Real had two early efforts disallowed and fell behind after an own goal by defender Alaba in the 74th minute before Carvajal's towering close-range header levelled the scores four minutes later. REUTERS

