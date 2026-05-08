Real Madrid fine Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde $740,000 over bust-up

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MADRID - Real Madrid announced on May 8 they had fined Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde €500,000 (S$746,000) each after a training ground clash that left the latter needing hospital treatment.

The club did not impose any sporting sanctions on the two players, saying in a statement that the fine “thereby concludes the internal procedures” launched against them.

Valverde will miss Real’s May 10 Clasico against Barcelona as a result of the head injury he suffered during the altercation. The club said he would be out for up to two weeks.

Tchouameni took part in training on May 8 and could feature at Camp Nou this weekend.

Madrid said both players “expressed their complete remorse for what happened and apologised to each other” while taking part in a club investigation.

“They extended their apologies to the club, their teammates, the coaching staff, and the fans, and both have made themselves available to Real Madrid to accept whatever sanction the club deems appropriate,” read a club statement.

Uruguay international Valverde was accompanied to the hospital facility near the club’s Valdebebas training complex by Madrid coach Alvaro Arbeloa, according to Spanish reports, which said the player needed stitches to treat a facial wound.

Aurelien Tchouameni said on social media that the altercation between himself and Federico Valverde was “unacceptable”. SCREENSHOT: AURELIENTCHM/INSTAGRAM

Valverde sought to downplay the severity of the altercation with the France midfielder.

“The strain of the competition and frustration caused the situation to escalate,” Valverde wrote on social media, expressing regret at the media coverage of the incident.

“I accidentally hit a table during the argument, causing a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital,” he said.

“At no point did my team-mate hit me, and I didn’t hit him either.”

According to reports the two players rowed on May 6 in training and their argument continued on May 7 during and after the session.

Spanish media reported Valverde refused to shake Tchouameni’s hand and later fouled him in the May 7 training session, with the pair scrapping afterwards in the dressing room when the injury occurred.

Tensions are running high at Real Madrid with the club on the verge of a second consecutive season without a major trophy.

Los Blancos trail Barca by 11 points at the top of La Liga, with Hansi Flick’s side able to clinch back-to-back league titles on May 10 if they do not lose. AFP