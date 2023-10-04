Real Madrid fight back to win five-goal thriller at Napoli

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Napoli v Real Madrid - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 3, 2023 Real Madrid&#039;s Jude Bellingham in action with Napoli&#039;s Mario Rui REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Napoli v Real Madrid - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 3, 2023 Napoli&#039;s Leo Ostigard celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Napoli v Real Madrid - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 3, 2023 Real Madrid&#039;s Luka Modric shoots at goal REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Napoli v Real Madrid - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 3, 2023 Napoli&#039;s Alex Meret scores an own goal and the third goal for Real Madrid REUTERS/Ciro De Luca
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Napoli v Real Madrid - Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy - October 3, 2023 Real Madrid&#039;s Jude Bellingham in action with Napoli&#039;s Eljif Elmas REUTERS/Ciro De Luca





NAPLES, Italy - Real Madrid fought back to secure a barnstorming 3-2 win at Napoli in their Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday, with the Italian side's keeper Alex Meret scoring an unfortunate own goal to hand the Spaniards victory.

Leo Ostigard's header opened the scoring for Napoli in the 19th minute, but the visitors recovered with strikes from Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham within seven first-half minutes.

Napoli levelled in the 54th minute with a Piotr Zielinski penalty following a handball inside the box by defender Nacho.

But Real scored the winner in the 78th minute as a stunning long-range shot from Federico Valverde cannoned off the crossbar straight onto the back of the flailing Meret's head before deflecting into his own goal.

Real are top of Group C on six points from two games, three ahead Napoli and Braga. Union Berlin are bottom with no points. REUTERS

