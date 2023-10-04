Real Madrid fight back to win five-goal thriller at Napoli

NAPLES, Italy - Real Madrid fought back to secure a barnstorming 3-2 win at Napoli in their Champions League Group C clash on Tuesday, with the Italian side's keeper Alex Meret scoring an unfortunate own goal to hand the Spaniards victory.

Leo Ostigard's header opened the scoring for Napoli in the 19th minute, but the visitors recovered with strikes from Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham within seven first-half minutes.

Napoli levelled in the 54th minute with a Piotr Zielinski penalty following a handball inside the box by defender Nacho.

But Real scored the winner in the 78th minute as a stunning long-range shot from Federico Valverde cannoned off the crossbar straight onto the back of the flailing Meret's head before deflecting into his own goal.

Real are top of Group C on six points from two games, three ahead Napoli and Braga. Union Berlin are bottom with no points. REUTERS