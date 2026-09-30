Straitstimes.com header logo

Real Madrid defender Asencio to undergo shin surgery

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Final - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 12, 2026 Real Madrid's Raul Asencio looks dejected after losing the Spanish Super Cup final REUTERS/Vincent West

Soccer Football - Spanish Super Cup - Final - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia - January 12, 2026 Real Madrid's Raul Asencio looks dejected after losing the Spanish Super Cup final REUTERS/Vincent West

MADRID, Sept 30 - Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio will undergo surgery on a stress fracture in his right shin, the Spanish club said on Wednesday.

The surgery will take place on Thursday. Spanish media reported that his recovery time will be between two and four months if the operation goes as planned.

Asencio, 23, has been battling injury since the start of the season, and was not included in Real's match-day squads for their first five games.

He made 34 appearances for Real last season, but lost his starting place in the last three months of the campaign.

New signing Ibrahima Konate and Dean Huijsen have been coach Jose Mourinho's  regular central defenders this season, and he can also call on German Antonio Rudiger. Eder Militao continues to recover from the hamstring surgery that has kept him sidelined since April. REUTERS

See more on

Real Madrid

Surgery

Stress

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.