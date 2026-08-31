Real Madrid cruise past Malaga 4-0 to maintain perfect start

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MADRID, Aug 30 - Real Madrid maintained their perfect start to the LaLiga season with a comfortable 4-0 home win over promoted Malaga on Sunday, scoring three times inside 30 minutes before adding a late fourth.

Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 19th minute, collecting a loose ball before beating three defenders and firing a low shot beneath goalkeeper Alfonso Herrero.

Herrero conceded an own goal seven minutes later after becoming tangled with a team mate while trying to clear Bellingham's header, before Kylian Mbappe volleyed in Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross after 30 minutes. Bellingham struck the post in the second half before substitute Arda Guler scored the fourth in added time.

Jose Mourinho's side lead the standings with nine points from three matches, two ahead of Atletico Madrid and Alaves, while fourth-placed Barcelona have six points and a game in hand. REUTERS