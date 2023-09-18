Real Madrid come from behind to beat Real Sociedad

Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 17, 2023 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham in action with Real Sociedad's Mikel Merino and Igor Zubeldia REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 17, 2023 Real Madrid's Dani Carvajal in action with Real Sociedad's Robin Le Normand REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 17, 2023 Real Madrid's Joselu celebrates scoring their second goal with Jude Bellingham REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - September 17, 2023 Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Nacho celebrate after the match REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
Updated
50 sec ago
Published
53 sec ago

MADRID - Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday as the hosts regained the top spot in LaLiga with their fifth consecutive win.

Carlo Ancelotti's side maintained their perfect league run to reach 15 points, two clear of second-placed Barcelona, who crushed Betis 5-0 on Saturday.

Real Sociedad took the lead after just five minutes as former Madrid player Take Kubo found Ander Barrenetxea in the centre of the box to score at the second attempt as keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga made a superb save but could not prevent the goal on the rebound.

Federico Valverde levelled the score in the opening seconds of the second half with a fierce shot from the edge of the box that hit the left post and went in for his first goal of the season.

Joselu then earned the lead for the hosts with a towering header from a Fran Garcia cross from the left in the 60th minute.

Real Madrid kick off their Champions League campaign when they host Union Berlin on Wednesday before visiting Atletico Madrid for their league derby. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top