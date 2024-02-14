Real Madrid claim 1-0 win at Leipzig courtesy of superb Diaz solo effort

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - RB Leipzig v Real Madrid - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - February 13, 2024 Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz shoots at goal REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - RB Leipzig v Real Madrid - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - February 13, 2024 RB Leipzig's Lois Openda in action with Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - RB Leipzig v Real Madrid - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - February 13, 2024 RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko in action with Real Madrid's Federico Valverde and Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - RB Leipzig v Real Madrid - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - February 13, 2024 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior in action with RB Leipzig's Mohamed Simakan REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - RB Leipzig v Real Madrid - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - February 13, 2024 RB Leipzig's Xavi Simons in action with Real Madrid's Toni Kroos REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Updated
Feb 14, 2024, 06:12 AM
Published
Feb 14, 2024, 06:12 AM

LEIPZIG, Germany - Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz scored a stunning goal after a solo run as they beat hosts RB Leipzig 1-0 on Tuesday to take a clear advantage into their Champions League last-16 second leg next month.

The 24-year-old, filling in for the injured Jude Bellingham, struck against the run of play, dribbling past three opponents, cutting in and curling a shot into the top corner in the 48th minute. Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin then came to the rescue with a string of saves to protect their lead.

With Leipzig, who had a third-minute goal disallowed after a VAR review, pouring forward in search of an equaliser, Real almost scored again with Vinicius Jr poking the ball onto the post in the 72nd.

The Spaniards were missing several players through injury, including in-form Bellingham and keeper Thibaut Courtois. The return leg in Spain is on March 6. REUTERS

