Real Madrid captain Carvajal suffers foot injury with contract nearing end

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May 2 - Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal has suffered a foot injury, the LaLiga club said on Saturday, as the right back approaches the final weeks of a contract that expires in June.

Real did not provide a timeline for the 34-year-old Spain international's return. However, Spanish media reported that he could be sidelined for up to two weeks, raising the possibility that he may still be available for their final home game of the season against Athletic Bilbao at the Bernabeu later this month.

Carvajal, who has made 448 appearances for the club, has featured just 20 times this season amid competition from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"He has been diagnosed with a fracture of the distal phalanx of the fifth toe on his right foot," Real said in a statement.

Real visit Espanyol on Sunday before travelling to Barcelona for an El Clasico clash on May 10. Their remaining fixtures also include matches against Real Oviedo and Sevilla.

The record 15-times European champions are enduring a disappointing campaign, trailing Barca by 11 points after 33 matches and having been eliminated from the Champions League at the quarter-final stage by Bayern Munich. REUTERS