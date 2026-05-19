Real Madrid bringing back Jose Mourinho: Reports

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The “Special One” Jose Mourinho is set to replace Alvaro Arbeloa at Real Madrid.

– Jose Mourinho has agreed to a two-year deal to return as head coach at Real Madrid, according to multiple media reports on May 18.

Mourinho has informed Portugal’s Benfica, his current club, that he is leaving, per an ESPN report.

Sky Sports reported that the 63-year-old is set to be unveiled in Madrid next week, while football transfers news expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed the news on social media platform X.

“All terms have been verbally agreed between Jose Mourinho and Real Madrid, waiting to sign all documents. Plan for initial two year deal, JM to travel to Madrid after Real-Bilbao game. The Special One is back,” Romano wrote, referencing Mourinho’s moniker.

Mourinho will replace Alvaro Arbeloa, who took over in January as the interim coach after the club fired Xabi Alonso.

Real endured a second straight season without a major trophy in 2026, losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals.

With one La Liga match remaining, they are 11 points behind the champions and bitter rivals Barcelona.

Mourinho managed Real Madrid from 2010 to 2013, winning one La Liga title, one King’s Cup and one Spanish Super Cup during that stretch.

In the 2011-12 season, Real set the mark for most points (100) in a single La Liga season while scoring a record 121 goals. Barcelona equalled the points record the following campaign.

Mourinho was under contract till 2027 at Benfica and the Portuguese giants will receive US$8 million (S$10.23 million) in compensation, reported ESPN.

He led Benfica to an unbeaten season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga this season to finish third and the club were keen to reward him with a contract extension.

Mourinho has also previously coached Porto, Chelsea, Inter Milan, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Roma, and lifted the Champions League trophy twice in his career.

Arbeloa on May 16 praised Mourinho and said he would welcome the Portuguese manager’s return to the club.

“For me, as one of his players, but above all as a Real Madrid fan, I feel he’s No. 1 and I think he is No. 1,” he said. REUTERS