Real Madrid beat Braga 3-0 to clinch Champions League last-16 place

Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Real Madrid v S.C. Braga - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 8, 2023 Real Madrid's Rodrygo shoots at goal REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Real Madrid v S.C. Braga - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 8, 2023 S.C. Braga's Alvaro Djalo has his penalty saved by Real Madrid's Andriy Lunin REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Real Madrid v S.C. Braga - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 8, 2023 Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga in action with S.C. Braga's Joao Moutinho REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Real Madrid v S.C. Braga - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 8, 2023 Real Madrid's Nacho in action with S.C. Braga's Sikou Niakate REUTERS/Juan Medina
Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Real Madrid v S.C. Braga - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - November 8, 2023 Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring their second goal with teammates REUTERS/Juan Medina
Updated
53 sec ago
Published
55 sec ago

MADRID - Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo scored as Real Madrid cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games remaining after a 3-0 victory over Portuguese side Braga on Wednesday.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti rested several regular starters, but the 14-times champions maintained their 100% record to lead Group C with 12 points from four games. They could secure top spot with a point at home in their next game against Napoli.

The Italian champions are second on seven points, four clear of Braga in third. Union Berlin are bottom on one point after a 1-1 draw against Napoli earlier on Wednesday.

Real got an early scare when Lucas Vazquez held Braga defender Cristian Borja inside the box to concede a penalty, but goalkeeper Andriy Lunin palmed away a weak effort by Alvaro Djalo from the spot.

Real then took control of possession and Diaz opened the scoring with a first-time strike from close range in the 27th minute.

The hosts were in full control and extended their lead when Vinicius stroked home from inside the box in the 58th minute, with Rodrygo netting a brilliant chip three minutes later to secure the points. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top