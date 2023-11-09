Real Madrid beat Braga 3-0 to clinch Champions League last-16 place

MADRID - Brahim Diaz, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo scored as Real Madrid cruised into the last 16 of the Champions League with two group games remaining after a 3-0 victory over Portuguese side Braga on Wednesday.

Real manager Carlo Ancelotti rested several regular starters, but the 14-times champions maintained their 100% record to lead Group C with 12 points from four games. They could secure top spot with a point at home in their next game against Napoli.

The Italian champions are second on seven points, four clear of Braga in third. Union Berlin are bottom on one point after a 1-1 draw against Napoli earlier on Wednesday.

Real got an early scare when Lucas Vazquez held Braga defender Cristian Borja inside the box to concede a penalty, but goalkeeper Andriy Lunin palmed away a weak effort by Alvaro Djalo from the spot.

Real then took control of possession and Diaz opened the scoring with a first-time strike from close range in the 27th minute.

The hosts were in full control and extended their lead when Vinicius stroked home from inside the box in the 58th minute, with Rodrygo netting a brilliant chip three minutes later to secure the points. REUTERS