Real Madrid aim to add to Champions League legend before Kylian Mbappe arrival

MADRID – Whether they admit it or not, there is no doubt that Real Madrid consider themselves favourites to beat Borussia Dortmund on June 1 and win a record-extending 15th Champions League trophy.
Not only because their German opponents are shock finalists, but simply because the kings of Europe would feel the same way regardless of the opposition.
Another triumph on the biggest stage would be the perfect showcase of the Spanish champions’ power and prestige to superstar striker Kylian Mbappe, set to join from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.
Real play with a belief that they will prevail, but also with the humility to know that to do so requires flexibility.
They demonstrated as much in the quarter-finals against holders Manchester City, keeping their backs to the wall and squeezing through on penalties.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side then delivered a trademark last-gasp sucker punch on Bayern Munich to reach the final after falling behind, with substitute Joselu netting a late brace.
“We’re not thinking about whether we’re favourites, but about playing against a team that deserves it too,” Real’s veteran Italian coach said at their Valdebebas training ground on May 27.
“We know that we will have to suffer and fight like in all finals.
“But my team gives me confidence and hope. They look focused on the game. They’re in Champions League mode.”
Real have established an astonishing European hegemony, with five triumphs in the last decade.
The next closest side to Los Blancos in overall victories is AC Milan with seven, the most recent of those 17 years ago.
Ancelotti pointed out one of the principal reasons for Real’s dominance – the club’s president.
“Here there is a captain and he’s called Florentino Perez,” he said. “The rest of us are sailors.”
Perez has been the constant in Real’s most recent era of success, although their love affair with the European Cup started long before his reign.
The competition began in the 1950s, when Santiago Bernabeu was the club’s chief, and Real took to it like a duck to water. They won the first five editions of the tournament, between 1956 and 1960.
They added a sixth in 1966 but had to wait more than 30 years for the seventh, achieved in 1998 after beating Juventus.
The eighth soon followed, in 2000 with a comfortable victory over Valencia, shortly before Perez became president.
The construction magnate led Real into the Galactico era, with Zinedine Zidane’s superb volley the highlight of the 2002 final, their ninth victory.
It established Real as the world’s most glamorous club, allowing them to continue attracting the biggest star names.
While the early 2000s era was underwhelming in terms of trophies, it laid the groundwork for their future success.
With Perez reappointed as president in 2009, Ancelotti and Zidane, turned coach, drove them on to many more glories, with star forwards Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale vital components.
They achieved “La Decima” – the deeply craved 10th – in 2014 against rivals Atletico Madrid, the first of their recent string of successes.
Ronaldo became the top scorer in Champions League history with Real, and their new stars are Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior, young players keen to write their own names in the club’s history books.
Vinicius scored the winner in Real’s most recent success, edging Liverpool 1-0 in the 2022 final in Paris.
Perez is always looking forward, plotting how his team can keep expanding their dynasty.
The club’s renovated Santiago Bernabeu stadium will provide bountiful streams of revenue, while Real have been rejuvenating their squad.
The next star arrival is expected to be Mbappe, arguably the world’s most devastating forward.
Victory at Wembley against Dortmund would be a well-timed flexing of muscles before his move is sealed.
With some concerns among supporters over how well Mbappe will potentially gel with his new teammates, demonstrating the club’s might would set a perfect tone.
Mbappe tried and failed to bring a first, badly coveted Champions League trophy to PSG over the past seven years.
To arrive at an institution lifting their 15th would certainly keep any ego in check. AFP