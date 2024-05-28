Real Madrid aim to add to Champions League legend before Kylian Mbappe arrival

MADRID – Whether they admit it or not, there is no doubt that Real Madrid consider themselves favourites to beat Borussia Dortmund on June 1 and win a record-extending 15th Champions League trophy.

Not only because their German opponents are shock finalists, but simply because the kings of Europe would feel the same way regardless of the opposition.

Another triumph on the biggest stage would be the perfect showcase of the Spanish champions’ power and prestige to superstar striker Kylian Mbappe, set to join from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer.

Real play with a belief that they will prevail, but also with the humility to know that to do so requires flexibility.

They demonstrated as much in the quarter-finals against holders Manchester City, keeping their backs to the wall and squeezing through on penalties.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side then delivered a trademark last-gasp sucker punch on Bayern Munich to reach the final after falling behind, with substitute Joselu netting a late brace.

“We’re not thinking about whether we’re favourites, but about playing against a team that deserves it too,” Real’s veteran Italian coach said at their Valdebebas training ground on May 27.

“We know that we will have to suffer and fight like in all finals.

“But my team gives me confidence and hope. They look focused on the game. They’re in Champions League mode.”

Real have established an astonishing European hegemony, with five triumphs in the last decade.

The next closest side to Los Blancos in overall victories is AC Milan with seven, the most recent of those 17 years ago.

Ancelotti pointed out one of the principal reasons for Real’s dominance – the club’s president.

“Here there is a captain and he’s called Florentino Perez,” he said. “The rest of us are sailors.”

Perez has been the constant in Real’s most recent era of success, although their love affair with the European Cup started long before his reign.

The competition began in the 1950s, when Santiago Bernabeu was the club’s chief, and Real took to it like a duck to water. They won the first five editions of the tournament, between 1956 and 1960.