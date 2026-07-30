Real defender Asencio sidelined due to leg injury

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July 30 - Real Madrid centre back Raul Asencio has suffered a leg muscle injury, the club said on Thursday, with Spanish media reporting the 23-year-old may face several weeks on the sidelines.

"He has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right leg. Awaiting progress," Real said in a statement.

Asencio made 23 LaLiga appearances for Real last season as he dealt with multiple injuries, including a head knock in February followed by calf problems.

Media reports have linked him with a move away from Real amid interest from several Premier League clubs. REUTERS