Reactions to Liverpool manager Klopp leaving at end of season

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has announced his decision to leave the club at the end of this season.

Following are quotes and reactions:

JAMIE CARRAGHER, FORMER LIVERPOOL PLAYER AND TELEVISION PUNDIT

"This news was always going to be a body blow to the club whenever it came. I just thought it would be another few years away. What a manager, what a man, let's go out with a bang Juergen."

FORMER LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER RAY HOUGHTON

"I didn't think I was going to hear it today to be honest. I was at the midweek game, I've got to tell you, he was fist pumping with the fans, he joined in with the fans.

"What he's done for this club and his time being in charge, nothing short of phenomenal. To get them back winning the league, getting them to major finals, getting that pride back in the football club, the joy of playing for Liverpool."

PAUL MERSON, FORMER ENGLAND MIDFIELDER AND TELEVISION PUNDIT

"Wow! I know legend is used loosely but he will go down as a Liverpool legend! What a manager and will be missed big time by Liverpool and the Premier League."

GRAEME SOUNESS, FORMER LIVERPOOL PLAYER AND MANAGER

"I'm amazed, I just think the demands of that job, it's one of the best jobs in the world if you get it right and he has done that. It would appear he has got a team again but it's just the toll it takes on the individual.

"When I look at Juergen Klopp he is such a perfect fit for Liverpool cause he is on it, he's at it. He's aggressive, he's emotional and confrontational but that takes a toll. The pressure of being a manager at a big football club are enormous."

EDIN TERZIC, BORUSSIA DORTMUND MANAGER

"Juergen Klopp is an outstanding person. I was lucky enough to get to know him here. He has shaped our club and Liverpool like no other. I am sure that there will be another station in his coaching life, there will be a place where he will do a similarly good job."

THOMAS TUCHEL, BAYERN MUNICH MANAGER

"I have to digest that first, I can't say anything at the moment. Kloppo is one of the very best coaches in the world, he has always managed to influence the clubs where he worked. It's big news." REUTERS