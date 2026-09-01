Reactions to Argentina's Messi ending international career

Aug 31 - Argentina's Lionel Messi announced his retirement from international soccer on Monday.

The following are quotes and reactions:

CLAUDIO TAPIA, ARGENTINE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION PRESIDENT

"The captain of our dreams. That kid, 'La Pulga', that alien who made possible what so often seemed impossible... You are already a legend of this land, of our national team and of world football.

"You made us believe in magic. And perhaps that’s why we find it hard to accept that time marches on for you too. The Argentina national team shirt is your flag. And our people’s love for you will last forever."

GIANNI INFANTINO, FIFA PRESIDENT

"Thank you for bringing so much joy to millions of football fans. You are retiring from international football as a FIFA World Cup champion and as one of the greatest players our sport has ever seen. I wish you all the best."

ENZO FERNANDEZ, ARGENTINA MIDFIELDER

"Today, I find it hard to imagine the next training camp without you. Stepping onto the pitch and not seeing you up front, wearing the number 10. I’ve spent so many years seeing you there that it seems impossible to imagine it any other way.

"How lucky I was, Leo... thank you for treating me the way you did, for everything you taught me and for letting me be part of your story. We’re going to miss you so much, captain."

LAUTARO MARTINEZ, ARGENTINA FORWARD

"I don’t know if there are enough words to thank you for everything you did for us. Beyond everything you achieved on the pitch, what stays with me is everything you taught us off it: never to give up, to keep trying after every setback, to work quietly and, above all, to always believe in ourselves.

"We’re going to miss you so much, captain. We’ll be eternally grateful to have been able to share this journey with you. Thank you for everything, captain!"

RODRIGO DE PAUL, ARGENTINA MIDFIELDER

"Your unconditional love for our country, your inner struggles to never give up, your strength in always enduring injustice, your leadership and kindness towards every player who stepped onto the training ground to make them feel at home, the little gestures you showed to every member of our national team’s staff.

"I can only say thank you – you are the greatest of all time. Thank you for making us so, so happy; you have no idea how many smiles you brought to our faces. You are eternal."

ANGEL DI MARIA, FORMER ARGENTINA FORWARD

"It’s so hard to read that you’re retiring; we won’t be seeing you wearing the sky blue and white colours anymore. All I know is that I was born in the right century to be able to witness you play, relish your performances and, on top of that, share all those years with you in the national team. To see you fulfill your dreams, and your greatest dream of all – to become world champion.

"Thank you so much for everything; you’re a legend and the greatest of all time." REUTERS