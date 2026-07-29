Reaction to FIFA's private investment plan

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Official Draw for the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2018 - Zurich, Switzerland - September 4, 2018 General view of the FIFA logo before the start of the draw REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

July 29 - FIFA said on Tuesday that it plans to create a $20 billion subsidiary to run the World Cup and its other events and will offer stakes of up to 20% in it to external investors.

The following are quotes and reactions on Wednesday.

UEFA STATEMENT

“This crosses a line that football’s governing institutions should never cross. UEFA takes it extremely seriously. So should every National Football Association.

"So should every stakeholder: leagues, clubs, players, supporters, governments and everyone who cares about the future of the game. The soul and governance of football are not assets to trade -- especially with zero transparency as to who gains financially. None of us are the owners of football. It is not FIFA’s to sell."

CONCACAF FEDERATION STATEMENT

"We share the disappointment of many within our region and the game that this level of detail has been designed and shared publicly before any discussion with the relevant governance bodies and stakeholders has taken place.

"As leaders within football, we are the custodians of the game. Collectively, FIFA, the Confederations and every Member Association have a responsibility to always act in the best interests of the sport. Every decision we make must be guided by good governance, robust processes and long-term stewardship."

ASIAN FOOTBALL CONFEDERATION STATEMENT

"The AFC firmly believes that all stakeholders should be provided with sufficient information and adequate time to assess the proposal in full, including its governance, legal, commercial and strategic implications.

"Such a process is essential to ensuring that any decision reflects the collective interests of the global football community and reinforces confidence in FIFA's governance framework."

FRENCH FOOTBALL FEDERATION CHIEF PHILIPPE DIALLO, TO FRANCE INTER RADIO

"Given its direction — specifically, as I understand, bringing investment funds into a commercial entity alongside FIFA — it obviously raises many questions, particularly since we, the member federations, were not involved and we lack the specific information needed to weigh in on matters that are clearly fundamental to the future of football.

"As for me, starting today, I will be in contact with my key colleagues from the major European federations and with the UEFA President to determine exactly how we should approach these projects, about which we have no specific information."

ENGLISH FA STATEMENT

“We were completely unaware of this proposal and have no substantive details, including what the proposition actually is, and what conditions are attached.

“Based on the limited information, we are deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved.

“When the proposal is shared in the full and transparent way now promised by FIFA, we will make our views clear, and comment further."

LALIGA PRESIDENT JAVIER TEBAS, ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"FIFA's competitions and commercial rights are not (FIFA President Gianni) Infantino's personal property. Anyone who mixes politics, discipline, money and power without transparency is not fit to lead anything. Infantino is not the solution to FIFA's governance problems."

FORMER FIFA PRESIDENT SEPP BLATTER, ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"The close relationship between the FIFA President and the U.S. President has reached a financial dimension that is deeply damaging football. No one has the right to sell our game."

CEO OF DANISH FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION ERIK BROGGER RASMUSSEN, TO REUTERS

“In line with UEFA, the Danish Football Association takes this very seriously. This is a proposal that we have only read about in the media, but with potentially very far-reaching consequences for international football.

"It is therefore crucial that we get a full overview of the content and the process. Only on this basis will we be able to discuss the matter in the Danish Football Association and with our colleagues in UEFA, and subsequently respond to the content.”

CZECH FA PRESIDENT DAVID TRUNDA, TO SKY SPORTS

"I can see the pragmatic benefits for Czech football from working in close co-operation with (FIFA president) Gianni Infantino and his team. "Of course we need more details, but my personal point of view is that I can see the positive impact of FIFA's intentions."

UEFA EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER AND VICE PRESIDENT OF GERMAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION HANS-JOACHIM WATZKE, TO KICKER

"A line is being crossed here. There is a strong consensus among the member associations on this matter, as evidenced by several conversations I have had in recent days with Aleksander Ceferin and other colleagues.

"At the World Cup, six European teams reached the quarter-finals and three made it to the semi-finals. If European football stands united in opposing these plans, it carries significant weight."

EU SPORTS COMMISSIONER GLEN MICALLEF

"This isn’t baseball. The FIFA World Cup remains the greatest sporting tournament on the planet, despite FIFA exploiting every commercial opportunity.

"But enough is enough. The relentless commercialisation of football has become corrosive. It’s threatening the things that made football the world’s most popular sport." REUTERS