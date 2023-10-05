Reaction to FIFA naming 2030 World Cup hosts

Morocco, Spain and Portugal have been named hosts of the 2030 soccer World Cup, while Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the opening matches to mark the tournament's centenary, world soccer body FIFA said on Wednesday.

Here is reaction to the announcement:

PRIME MINISTER OF PORTUGAL ANTONIO COSTA

We congratulate the Portuguese Football Federation for their commitment and hard work. We are delighted with this partnership with Spain and Morocco, with the certainty that it will be yet another demonstration of our capacity and proven track record in organising major events.

ACTING PRIME MINISTER OF SPAIN PEDRO SANCHEZ

The designation of Spain, Portugal and Morocco to organise the 2030 World Cup is great news... We will demonstrate the strength of our country's football... and we will defend the values of equality, solidarity and healthy competition that should accompany sport.

PRESIDENT OF CONMEBOL ALEJANDRO DOMINGUEZ

We aimed high and dreamed big. The 2030 Centenario World Cup starts where it all began.

FAN GROUP FOOTBALL SUPPORTERS EUROPE

FIFA continues its cycle of destruction against the greatest tournament on earth. Horrendous for supporters, disregards the environment and rolls the red carpet out to a host for 2034 with an appalling human rights record. It's the end of the World Cup as we know it.

PRESIDENT OF URUGUAY LUIS LACALLE POU

"100 years later, Uruguay and our centennial will be the centre of the world's attention to experience the inauguration of the #MundialCentenario 2030. This recognition does justice to those pioneers who built the history of football! Thank you!

PRESIDENT OF PARAGUAY SANTIAGO PENA

We are a country that is prepared for great things, we just have to believe in ourselves and work together to take our country to the place it deserves. Let's go Paraguay! REUTERS