Rayan's Japan homework awaits as Brazil eye World Cup last-32 win

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Brazil Training - Columbia Park Training Facility, Morristown, New Jersey, U.S. - June 21, 2026 Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and Rayan during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Caean Couto

BASKING RIDGE, New Jersey, June 26 - Brazil winger Rayan has already made World Cup history with his feet, but on Friday the 19-year-old discovered that tournament football also comes with homework, especially when the next test is Japan.

The five-times champions face the Asian side in the round of 32 in Houston on Monday, chasing a sixth World Cup title after finishing top of Group C with a 3-0 win over Scotland at Miami Stadium.

The teams have met once before at a World Cup, in 2006, when Brazil beat a Japan side managed by Brazilian great Zico 4-1.

More recently, Japan offered a sharper warning, beating Brazil 3-2 in a friendly last October after the South Americans had taken a 2-0 lead.

"We know that Japan are a very strong side and we're working hard to give our best and beat them," Rayan told a press conference in New Jersey on Friday.

Then came a question from a journalist from Japanese public television: who did he think was Japan's best player?

Rayan was honest in his response.

"Mate, I don't know who their best player is," he said with an embarrassed smile. "I'd have to watch the video to be able to tell you."

That video session may now come with extra attention and there will be plenty of time for that before Monday.

Rayan, who plays for Bournemouth, earned his place in the starting lineup after Barcelona forward Raphinha picked up a hamstring injury in the first half against Haiti.

The youngster came on, impressed, then started against Scotland, where his pressing helped set up Brazil's opening goal.

He stole the ball from a Scottish defender before teeing up Vinicius Jr after seven minutes, becoming the youngest player in the Brazilian national team to provide an assist in a World Cup match since Pele in 1958.

Rayan also became only the sixth teenager to start a World Cup match for Brazil, and the first since Marco Antonio in 1970.

"(Manager Carlo) Ancelotti talks to us a lot about our defensive duties. He says that marking starts with the forwards," Rayan said. "Even when we're tired, it's our responsibility to press.

"I think I've improved a lot defensively. You have to defend first and then play. We know that any mistake now could be decisive... Japan are a very strong side. That makes us prepare even more thoroughly for a tough match and give our all." REUTERS