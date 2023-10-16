Ratcliffe would pay more than $2b for 25 per cent Manchester United stake

MANCHESTER – Ineos chair Jim Ratcliffe would pay over US$1.5 billion (S$2.05 billion) for a 25 per cent stake in Manchester United Plc were his bid for the iconic football club to be accepted by the Glazer family that controls it, a person familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The terms of Ratcliffe’s bid infer a valuation on Manchester United of close to US$6.5 billion, excluding their net debt of more than US$600 million, the source said.

That is slightly higher than a rival offer from Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani for 100 per cent of the Premier League club. Manchester United is currently valued by the stock market at US$3.3 billion.

Sheikh Jassim informed the Glazer family in the last few days that he would not be raising his bid further. The Glazers have not yet reached a deal with Ratcliffe and negotiations may continue at least until the end of the month, the source said.

The Glazer family, which made its fortune in real estate, retail and healthcare and also owns the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bought the team for £790 million (S$1.31 billion) in 2005. The six descendants of American businessman Malcolm Glazer, who died in 2014, together control 96 per cent of Manchester United’s voting stock.

The deal structure that Ratcliffe has proposed would allow members of the Glazer family, as well as other shareholders, to partially cash out, the source said.

Ratcliffe has offered to be in charge of hiring and managing talent at Manchester United should his bid prevail, the source said. Some club fans have criticised the Glazers over the years over their handling of this key aspect of Manchester United’s operations.

The source requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Manchester United and Ratcliffe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ratcliffe founded Ineos in 1998 and is the chemical group’s chairman and chief executive officer, with a two-thirds stake. Forbes pegs Ratcliffe’s net worth at US$18.7 billion.

The British billionaire is no stranger to the business of sports. Ineos owns French Ligue 1 club Nice, Swiss Super League side FC Lausanne-Sport, and works with partner club Racing Club Abidjan of Ivory Coast Ligue One. It is also behind the Grenadiers, one of the world’s most successful cycling teams.

The Glazers’ valuation expectations have been aggressive based on other football deals. Last year, the US$3.1 billion acquisition of Chelsea Football Club by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital valued it at 5.7 times revenue for its last financial year.

The valuation proposed by Ratcliffe is equivalent to more than 11 times Manchester United’s revenue over the last 12 months, according to LSEG data.

The club announced in November 2022 that the Glazers were exploring cashing out on their ownership.