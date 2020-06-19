Rashford's charity work wins the boss' respect

LONDON • Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has heaped praise on Marcus Rashford for his work to help feed vulnerable families and children during the coronavirus crisis, saying that it was more important than anything he would do on the pitch for Manchester United.

The 22-year-old England striker has helped raise around £20 million (S$34.6 million) for charity and on Tuesday persuaded the British government to announce a Covid-19 summer food fund costing around £120 million.

Solskjaer, whose team return to Premier League action at Tottenham today, said it had been "fantastic" to follow Rashford during the lockdown.

"It's not only that he got the Prime Minister to change his mind, but also what he's done over the last few months," the Norwegian said at his pre-match conference yesterday.

"Marcus is such a top, top human being and he's brought his own experiences as a kid into this conversation and changed the lives of so many kids. That is more important than any game of football that he would probably play."

United will come up against former manager Jose Mourinho in London, with both sides battling for a Champions League spot.

"It's a great game, a big game against one of the best teams in the league, Champions League finalists less than a year ago," Solskjaer said.

"Hard game, prepared as well as we can, which will hopefully stand us in good stead. We're young, they look fit and ready and we'll see tomorrow night."

The United manager confirmed that Rashford and Paul Pogba would be available after lengthy spells on the sidelines but are unlikely to play the full 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, United's Bruno Fernandes is relishing the opportunity to play alongside Pogba for the first time. The 25-year-old, who joined United from Sporting Lisbon in January, has settled in quickly at Old Trafford, with three goals and four assists in nine matches.

"For me, playing alongside him will be amazing. Everyone wants to play with the best players and Pogba is one of them," said the Portuguese.

United are fifth in the Premier League, four points ahead of eight-placed Tottenham (41).

Mourinho confirmed yesterday that Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Moussa Sissoko have all recovered from injuries and will start.

"Harry Kane hasn't played football for more than six months. But he is working extremely well. I can tell you no problem, he's going to start the game. Does Harry have 90, 80, 70, 60 minutes, I don't know," the Spurs boss said.

GAME CHANGER He's brought his own experiences as a kid into this conversation and changed the lives of so many kids. That is more important than any game of football that he would probably play. OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, United manager, on Marcus Rashford.

"Only the game will tell us that. Is he on the top of his form? We don't know. But for him, he's an amazing professional and he will start."

He also said Japhet Tanganga is out with a back stress fracture, while Giovani lo Celso is a doubt.

Dele Alli will serve his one-match ban by the Football Association for a video joking about the coronavirus in February.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS