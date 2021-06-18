Rashford urges England to excel outside comfort zone

LONDON • When England face Scotland in today's Euro 2020 Group D clash at Wembley, the first meeting between the rivals in four years will renew a bitter feud stoked by centuries of antagonism and conflict over Scottish pro-independence proclivities.

But while this is football's oldest fixture going back to 1872, things have been less competitive on the pitch.

Ahead of the 115th clash between both sides, Scotland have managed 41 wins compared to 48 for the Auld Enemy yet England have lost only one of the last 11 encounters over the past 35 years.

The Three Lions can book their place in the last 16 with a game to spare, while a defeat will leave the visitors on the brink of an early exit - an all too familiar story for the Scots who have never progressed from the group stage at a European Championship.

Forward Marcus Rashford, who is expected to start today, wants his side to take the game to Steve Clarke's men, saying: "As players, you want to play in the biggest and most historical games. This will be up there with the games that we remember for the rest of our careers.

"It's going to be a tough game for sure and we will have to be good at things that are outside of our comfort zone. Scotland are effective in different ways so we must match them and compete and get the ball down and play our football."

There will be plenty of familiar faces for Gareth Southgate's men - 14 of the 26-man Scotland squad ply their trade in England - and Rashford is expecting the likes of his Manchester United teammate Scott McTominay to raise his game for the encounter.

"The Scotland team have got a lot of players in there who have won things, and you can't underestimate that," the 23-year-old said.

"Scott has had big moments for United in big games. I'm pleased for Scott and his family, we've been playing together since we were eight or nine or 10, to be playing against each in one of the biggest competitions in football is an amazing achievement."

There are hopes that Kieran Tierney, who missed their opening 2-0 loss to the Czech Republic because of injury, can recover in time.

If he does, the Arsenal man will play on the left side of a three-man defence with captain Andy Robertson of Liverpool further forward.

48-41 England lead the win record in their 114 previous clashes with Scotland dating back to 1872.

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour and Southampton forward Che Adams could also be given their first starts at the Euro and Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn feels they have nothing to lose today.

"The English media would have you believe the gap is humongous," he said. "It's up to us on Friday to prove that wrong.

"We've got a population of five million, they've got a population of 55 million. They've got worldwide superstars throughout their team so we're always going to be underdogs, but we've got a few wee superstars ourselves."

Should England beat the Scots, they will be favourites to top their group. This would mean a showdown with the runners-up of Group F, with either European champions Portugal, world champions France or Germany lying in wait.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

ENGLAND V SCOTLAND

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub LiveNow app, tomorrow, 2.50am