Raphinha and Lamine doubles lift Barcelona past Rayo Vallecano

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BARCELONA, Aug 31 - Raphinha and Lamine Yamal both scored twice as Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 5-2 at the Camp Nou on Monday to maintain their perfect start to the season and jump to the top of the LaLiga table.

Vallecano took the lead in the 12th minute through Sergio Camello before Raphinha equalised in the 19th for the defending champions. Two minutes later, Lamine curled a left-footed effort into the top corner of the net to give the hosts the lead.

It was more bad news for Vallecano after the break as defender Florian Lejeune scored an own goal off a cross from Anthony Gordon in the 51st minute, yet the visitors managed to pull one back when Camello headed home a corner eight minutes later.

But Barcelona did not let up as Raphinha scored his fifth goal of the season in the 71st minute, with Gordon providing a back-heeled assist, before Lamine sealed the win with a low strike in the 90th minute.

Barcelona moved top of the table with nine points, sitting ahead of Real Madrid, who also have nine points, on goal difference. Vallecano are 18th with no wins and one point after three matches. REUTERS