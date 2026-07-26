Raphael Varane’s concussions motivate Como to ban heading in academy teams

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General view of the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia during Como’s home 0-0 draw with Napoli in Serie A on May 2, 2026.

PARIS – Italian Serie A club Como have announced they are banning heading until Under-11 level after consultations with board member and former France star Raphael Varane.

Varane retired in 2024 after a glittering career with Les Bleus, Real Madrid and Manchester United but suffered head injuries during his time as a player.

Heading will be banned in training and games with throw-ins taken by passing the ball on the floor with feet for youngsters in the U-8, U-9 and U-10 set-ups.

“From my experience, when I was 16, I had two big concussions, so I was aware of the risk,” Varane said in a video posted by Como on July 24.

“I had the luck during my career to meet some very specific staff; some medical professionals.

“I learnt a lot from them. I learnt a lot from them about the effect of concussion,” the 33-year-old added, having finished his career with the side based on the famous lake in the Alps.

Governing bodies across Europe have introduced similar rules due to a worry about brain development.

England’s FA is phasing out all heading in youth football up to U-11 level and in France, it is prohibited until U-10.

“At a young age when everything is developing, it’s really important to delay the amount of heading and the amount of impact there is,” Como’s head of player and coaches’ development Osian Roberts said.

“By delaying it, bringing it in gradually over a number of years, we can help protect the players,” the former Wales assistant coach added.

Earlier in July, a court ruled England 1966 World Cup winner Nobby Stiles died with a brain condition caused by repeatedly heading a football.

Expert analysis of his brain showed his severe dementia was as a result of Alzheimer’s disease but also the condition, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which has been associated with head trauma from heading a ball.

Other sports such as American football and rugby union have been linked with brain injuries for decades due to the contact nature of the disciplines. AFP