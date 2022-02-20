Rangnick says rift talk is all 'nonsense'

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick rubbished reports that there is a rift between Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo over the club's captaincy, insisting it is he who decides who will be skipper, and the England defender will remain in place.

Maguire's poor form has played a major role in the team's struggles this season - the Red Devils have won only three of seven Premier League games this calendar year.

He took to Twitter on Friday to respond to a report by British newspaper Daily Mirror that he and veteran Portuguese forward Ronaldo are embroiled in a power struggle.

"I've seen a lot of reports about this club that aren't true and this is another," he said. "I needed to make this one clear. We're united and focused on Sunday."

Rangnick doubled down on the opinion on the same day that such reports are simply not true.

"This is absolutely nonsense," he said ahead of his side's clash with Leeds United in the Premier League today. "I have never spoken to any player about a change in captaincy, Harry is aware of that and Cristiano too.

"It's me who decides who is captain and I don't have to talk to anyone else about that. Harry is our captain and he will stay our captain.

"There were players unhappy until the close of the (transfer) window because the squad was too big and players weren't getting game time. The atmosphere is better now for that reason.

"It's about performing well, togetherness on the pitch and winning games. They are the things we can influence."

English forward Marcus Rashford earlier commented on reports that he was unhappy with Ronaldo trying to create his own "clique", questioning whether journalists are just "making things up" as they go along.

United, who are battling just to stay in fourth place, travel to Leeds today for their first league clash at their rival's stadium with fans present since 2003, with Rangnick made aware of the animosity between the neighbouring sides.

"I didn't know that until a week ago that this was one of biggest rivalries in the Premier League," he added. "I had those local derbies in Germany, Schalke against Borussia Dortmund as one example.

"Our team has a lot of experience playing in that atmosphere and it may raise their performance. Last year at Leeds it was behind closed doors. Everybody prefers to play in a sold-out stadium and I'm looking forward to it."

The German added that striker Edinson Cavani will remain out due to "problems with his groin and his stomach".

Leeds are winless in their last three league games and manager Marcelo Bielsa, whose future at the club has come under scrutiny, believes that his players are fired up for the clash.

He said: "The presence of a classic opponent increases the enthusiasm, it's going to be precious to witness it. Of course, we think more about what we can give to the public than what we receive of them."

The Argentinian confirmed that Kalvin Phillips, Liam Cooper, Leo Hjelde, Patrick Bamford and Sam Greenwood remain unavailable due to injuries.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

