Rangnick calls for mental strength

LONDON • Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick is expecting an "emotional and physical" clash as he takes his side to Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie today.

The Red Devils head to the Wanda Metropolitano boosted by a 4-2 victory over Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.

That win took some pressure off interim boss Rangnick as fourth-placed United are now four points clear of West Ham United in fifth, and they can now turn their attention fully to Europe.

"In the Champions League, you need to perform at the highest level," the German said.

"We have made sure the players could recover in the last few days and maybe we will have some fresh legs on the pitch, we will see.

"Mentally we need to prepare for a very emotional, if not hostile, atmosphere tomorrow. I don't think the game or the fixture will be decided tomorrow, it will be decided in the second leg at Old Trafford.

"But it will be physical, it will be emotional and we will have to be mentally strong in both games."

United finished top of Group F to reach the round of 16, the first time the team are in the knockout stage of Europe's elite club competition since the 2018-19 campaign.

They had won seven of their last 11 last-16 ties, and they are in the knockout round for the 19th time - an English record - but have not managed to progress to the final since 2011, when an Alex Ferguson-led side lost to Barcelona.

Rangnick has also warned his players that Diego Simeone's Spanish champions are not easy to deal with.

He added of the Argentinian: "He has won trophies with a clear identity, with a recognisable play style.

"I don't think this has changed... They are always an emotional side and this reflects the character of the manager.

"Diego Simeone is probably one of the best emotional managers in Europe. The style of the way his teams have always performed reflects those emotions that he brings to the team. We need to match the levels of energy and emotion in both games."

Cristiano Ronaldo, who played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2018, is set to face his old rivals.

Fellow striker Edinson Cavani missed both of United's last two league games due to a groin issue, and will sit out today.

Centre-back Eric Bailly is expected to be in the squad as he recovers from an ankle injury.

United have faced Atletico only once, in the second round of the 1991-92 Cup Winners' Cup, with the Spanish side winning the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

Simeone's men beat Osasuna 3-0 at the weekend, but are currently fifth in the Spanish La Liga.

They twice lost to English opposition - the high-pressing Liverpool - in the group stage this season and will be wary that United are no easy feat too, as Rangnick wants his team to press high all the time.

But star forward Joao Felix believes that his team will build on their victory over Osasuna today.

He said: "We were good, very united. We worked well and we got a good victory. It was a good game for me and for everyone.

"We're going to try to make a great game to win the first round and then we'll see. We are motivated, it will be a beautiful match to watch and play."

Atletico will be without the suspended Yannick Carrasco and Felipe, while Daniel Wass and Matheus Cunha are out with knee injuries.

