Rangers sign Godfrey on loan from Atalanta

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - January 12, 2025 Ipswich Town's Ben Godfrey reacts after being substituted Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

June 29 - Rangers have signed former Everton defender Ben Godfrey on a season-loan from Serie A side Atalanta, the Scottish Premiership club said.

Newly appointed coach Derek McInnes’s side have an option to make the move permanent next season.

• Godfrey, 28, made 93 appearances for Everton after joining the Merseyside club in 2020, before moving to Atalanta in 2024.

• He has struggled for regular playing time in Serie A with only five appearances and now makes his fourth move in two years, following spells with Ipswich Town, Sheffield United and Brondby.

• "I know the size of the club so it is a massive honour to be wearing the shirt this season, and I can’t wait to get started," the England international said in a statement. REUTERS