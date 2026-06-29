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Rangers sign Godfrey on loan from Atalanta

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Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - January 12, 2025 Ipswich Town's Ben Godfrey reacts after being substituted Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Third Round - Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers - Portman Road, Ipswich, Britain - January 12, 2025 Ipswich Town's Ben Godfrey reacts after being substituted Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

REUTERS

June 29 - Rangers have signed former Everton defender Ben Godfrey on a season-loan from Serie A side Atalanta, the Scottish Premiership club said.

Newly appointed coach Derek McInnes’s side have an option to make the move permanent next season.

• Godfrey, 28, made 93 appearances for Everton after joining the Merseyside club in 2020, before moving to Atalanta in 2024.

• He has struggled for regular playing time in Serie A with only five appearances and now makes his fourth move in two years, following spells with Ipswich Town, Sheffield United and Brondby.

• "I know the size of the club so it is a massive honour to be wearing the shirt this season, and I can’t wait to get started," the England international said in a statement. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.