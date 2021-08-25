Rangers ban fans who abused Furuhashi

LONDON • Several Rangers fans have been "banned indefinitely" after a social media video showed a group chanting a racist song about Celtic's Japanese striker Kyogo Furuhashi.

The footage, which also showed a number of supporters making offensive eye gestures, emerged after Rangers' 4-2 win over Ross County in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

The individuals have since been identified and banned, and the Scottish champions, who are managed by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard, also said the Rangers Supporters Club will not be receiving tickets for future fixtures.

Furuhashi has made a strong start with Celtic after joining from Vissel Kobe in the close season. He has scored six goals in seven games for the Bhoys, including a hat-trick against Dundee and is the team's top scorer this season.

The 26-year-old acknowledged the support of his own club and supporters, writing on Instagram: "I'll never walk alone."

An investigation is also under way with a spokesman for Scotland police saying authorities are "aware of a video circulating on social media and officers are liaising with the club to make relevant enquiries".

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has vowed he would do everything possible to protect Furuhashi.

The former Yokohama Marinos and Australia coach said: "To be honest, it saddens me a lot because I'm the one who's brought him over here.

"I spent 31/2 years in Japan, and I was a foreigner, and I was welcomed with open arms over there. I know how polite and respectful the Japanese people were, and I'm the one that brought Kyogo here.

"Our No. 1 priority is to protect and support the player. He's a cracking guy. If anyone ever comes across him, he's such a nice young man and he doesn't deserve any of that type of behaviour. No one does, to be honest, no one does."

Celtic host rivals Rangers in the opening Old Firm clash of the season on Sunday.

Glasgow is split along sectarian lines - Rangers have a Protestant fan base while Celtic are backed by Catholics.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS