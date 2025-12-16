Ramsey shocked by early contract termination at Pumas

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MEXICO CITY, Dec 15 - Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey said he was surprised by the termination of his contract at Mexico's Pumas UNAM, ‍saying ​he wanted to stay and felt ready ‍to return after an injury and personal matters kept him sidelined.

Ramsey, 34, ​who ​joined Pumas in July from Cardiff City after spells with clubs including Arsenal, Juventus and Rangers, said he was "ready and match ‍fit" to play in remaining fixtures of the Clausura tournament but ​was informed that his contract ⁠had been rescinded, forcing him to return home.

"I would like to thank the Mexican people for their kindness and generosity and making me and my ​family feel so welcome in Mexico City," Ramsey wrote on Instagram on Monday.

"I ‌was looking forward to giving ​my best. Unfortunately my contract was terminated which was a surprise and obviously disappointing. Therefore I had no choice but to come home to Wales."

Ramsey made just six appearances for Pumas, scoring once in a brief spell marked by injuries in the Mexican top ‍flight.

Local media had reported his departure followed a mutual contract ​termination after a muscle injury sustained ahead of the October international window and ​personal issues linked to the search for ‌his missing dog in central Mexico.

Reuters has contacted Pumas for comment. REUTERS