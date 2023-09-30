Ramos own goal gifts Barca win over Sevilla

Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - September 29, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Joao Cancelo in action with Sevilla&#039;s Sergio Ramos REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - September 29, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Joao Felix in action with Sevilla&#039;s Lucas Ocampos REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - September 29, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Ferran Torres shoots at goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - September 29, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Ilkay Gundogan in action with Sevilla&#039;s Sergio Ramos REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Sevilla - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - September 29, 2023 FC Barcelona&#039;s Lamine Yamal celebrates after Sevilla&#039;s Sergio Ramos scores an own goal and FC Barcelona&#039;s first REUTERS/Albert Gea
BARCELONA - Barcelona moved provisionally top of LaLiga with a 1-0 home win over Sevilla on Friday after veteran defender Sergio Ramos accidentally bundled the ball into his own net in the second half.

Ramos, a former Real Madrid captain playing his old rivals Barcelona again for the first time since 2020, was helpless when he attempted to block a cross from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal and saw the ball creep over the line in the 76th minute.

Ramos, who once held young Yamal's hand in the tunnel when the Barca forward was a club mascot, received a hostile welcome when his early touches were met with jeers from the home fans.

But a loud cheer rang out at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium, Barca's temporary home ground, after the 37-year-old's own goal. The result moved Barca one point clear of Girona, who are second with a game in hand, while Sevilla are 12th. REUTERS

