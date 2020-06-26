Ramos insists referees aren't helping Real

MADRID • Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has rubbished suggestions that his side have been receiving favourable refereeing decisions recently despite more controversy in their 2-0 win over Real Mallorca in La Liga on Thursday.

"All this noise is to be expected because now we are top of the league, people weren't saying so much about us before that," the defender said after Real sneaked back above champions Barcelona in the title race.

Madrid trailed Barca by two points when the season resumed earlier this month after the coronavirus shutdown but are now level with their rivals on 68 and lead the standings due to their superior head-to-head record.

The victory over Mallorca was Madrid's fourth win in a row, while Barca have won three and drew 0-0 away to Sevilla last Friday.

Madrid benefited from having an opening goal by Valencia ruled out in their 3-0 win last Thursday, prompting Barca's Gerard Pique to remark: "Looking at how the matches have gone, it'll be very hard for Madrid to drop points."

Zinedine Zidane's side then saw three key decisions go their way in Sunday's 2-1 win at Real Sociedad, including another goal for their opponents being ruled out.

Their opening strike against Mallorca could also have been ruled out for a foul by Dani Carvajal in the build-up.

But Ramos, who doubled Madrid's advantage in the second half with a majestic free kick after Vinicius Jr had opened the scoring, dismissed as nonsense the notion that his side were being shown preferential treatment.

"I don't think any pre-determined decisions are being taken, it's as if we have to say thanks to the referees for being top of the league," he added.

"People need to stop making things up."

Zidane made four changes to the side who saw off Sociedad, and started four forwards in the absence of the suspended Casemiro.

He recalled Eden Hazard to partner Vinicius and Karim Benzema, while handing Gareth Bale a first start since February.

"We're here to try things," the French coach said.

"We've got lots of players and it was an option and we played quite well.

"We were missing something because you can always improve things, but I'm happy with the win. Now we need to rest well because there are lots of games. But all the other teams have the same."

REUTERS