Racism in European football – league by league

PARIS – The racist abuse suffered by AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan at Udinese and Coventry City midfielder Kasey Palmer in an English second tier match at Sheffield Wednesday were just the latest examples of the ugliness plaguing football.

Fifa chief Gianni Infantino described the incidents as “totally abhorrent” and demanded the implementation of an automatic forfeit of games for teams whose fans commit racist abuse.

AFP Sport looks at the issues in Europe’s top five leagues:

Italy

Racism in Italian stadiums is nothing new, but several incidents have recently been highly publicised, due to the personalities or reactions of the players targeted.

Marc-Andre Zoro of Ivory Coast was one of the first to take a stand in 2005 when he picked up the ball and prepared to leave the pitch. At the time, his Messina teammates convinced him to return to the game.

Stars like Samuel Eto’o, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Mario Balotelli and most recently Romelu Lukaku have been victims of racism from supporters.

The incident on Jan 20 was depressingly familiar for French international Maignan – in 2021, he was targeted by Juventus supporters.

“I am neither the first nor the last to whom this will happen. As long as these events are treated as ‘isolated incidents’,” Maignan said.