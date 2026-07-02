Queiroz reunites with Colombia as Ghana chase upset

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July 1 - Colombia will look to build on one of the strongest group-stage campaigns at the World Cup when they face Ghana in the round of 32 on Friday, but standing in their way is a familiar face in their former coach Carlos Queiroz.

The Portuguese managed Colombia from 2019 to 2020 before leaving after heavy World Cup qualifying defeats by Uruguay and Ecuador, and faces his former side after guiding Ghana into the knockout stage as one of the tournament's best third-placed teams.

While Ghana had to wait to learn whether four points from Group L would be enough to advance behind England and Croatia, Colombia cruised through Group K unbeaten, finishing above Portugal after a thrilling scoreless draw in their final group match.

Nestor Lorenzo's Colombia have quietly established themselves among the tournament's most convincing teams, combining defensive solidity with the sort of attacking football that helped them top a group many considered one of the toughest.

Midfielder Richard Rios said Colombia would not abandon the proactive approach that had carried them into the knockout phase.

"We have to keep working step by step because I feel we can go very far," Rios told reporters.

"Every match is very difficult. Ghana may present a different physical challenge than Portugal. But if we approach every game the way we have been, showing everything we are capable of, it becomes much harder for our opponents.

"That's what we'll keep doing - imposing our game and going out to win," the 26-year-old added.

Queiroz, appearing at his sixth World Cup as a coach, is aiming to emulate the kind of joyful run Ghana had in 2010 when they reached the quarter-finals in South Africa.

"It's important that everyone wakes up in the morning and feels that happiness," captain Jordan Ayew said in an interview with Olympics.com. "It's been lacking for some years now, and to bring that back is a good feeling." REUTERS