Qatar's Madibo given five-match ban for tackle that injured Canada's Kone

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SEATTLE, June 24 - Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo has been given a five-match ban after receiving a red card for a tackle which seriously injured Canada midfielder Ismael Kone, FIFA said on Wednesday.

Qatar suffered a heavy 6-0 defeat by Canada in their second Group B game, during which Kone sustained a broken leg following a clumsy second-half tackle from Madibo.

The FIFA Disciplinary Committee imposed a five-match suspension for serious foul play, a decision which is subject to appeal to the FIFA Appeal Committee.

Kone has undergone surgery and Madibo and Qatar's sports minister visited him in hospital to check on his health, the Qatar Football Association said.

Qatar play their final group match against Bosnia and Herzegovina later on Wednesday and co-hosts Canada take on Switzerland. REUTERS