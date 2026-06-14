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Qatar score late to clinch draw with stunned Switzerland

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SANTA CLARA, California, June 13 - Qatar snatched their first ever World Cup point with a stoppage-time goal to draw 1-1 with Switzerland  in an energetic and one-sided Group B opener on Saturday.

The Swiss went ahead in the 17th minute when Breel Embolo coolly stroked home a penalty but paid the price for failing to score more after 26 attempts on goal in a match they dominated right from the kickoff.

Qatar soaked up the pressure in the blistering California sun and deep into added time stunned the Swiss, with captain Boualem Khoukhi heading home a cross from the left from Homam Ahmed to spark chaotic scenes in the stadium.

Qatar face co-hosts Canada in Vancouver and Switzerland take on Bosnia at the Los Angeles Stadium in the next Group B games on Thursday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.