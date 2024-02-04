Qatar beat Uzbekistan on penalties to reach Asian Cup semis

AL KHOR, Qatar - Hosts and holders Qatar moved into an Asian Cup semi-final against Iran after beating Uzbekistan 3-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw on Feb 3.

Goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham was the hero for Qatar after saving three penalties in the shootout.

Pedro Miguel dispatched their final penalty in front of almost 60,000 fans at the tent-like Al-Bayt Stadium north of Doha.

Qatar also missed twice in the shootout, with Almahdi Ali blazing horribly over.

Qatar had won their four previous games at the tournament but they were given a stiffer test by Uzbekistan, who some had tipped as dark horses to lift the trophy.

Qatar opened the scoring midway through the first half when captain Hassan Al-Haydos forced an own goal from goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov.

But Uzbekistan levelled just before the hour when Odiljon Hamrobekov broke free of the Qatar defence and drilled a shot into the corner of the net.

Qatar’s opponents in the semi-final will be Iran, who beat pre-tournament favourites Japan 2-1 in the day’s earlier quarter-final.

Qatar won the Asian Cup for the first time in 2019 and they went into the game on a run of 11 straight wins in the competition.