Putellas extends Barca contract until 2026

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Group A - FC Barcelona v FC Rosengard - Estadi Johan Cruyff, Barcelona, Spain - December 21, 2023 FC Barcelona's Alexia Putellas after the match REUTERS/Albert Gea
Updated
May 22, 2024, 12:15 AM
Published
May 22, 2024, 12:15 AM

Barcelona's Spain attacking midfielder Alexia Putellas has signed a contract extension until 2026, the Liga F club announced on Tuesday.

The 2021 and 2022 Ballon D'Or winner, 30, who won the 2023 Women's World Cup with Spain, is a product of the Barca academy and her contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

"Barcelona and Alexia Putellas have reached an agreement for the player to stay at the club for two more seasons through to 30 June 2026, with the option of a third year," Barca said in a statement.

Regarded as one of the best players in women's soccer, Putellas is Barca's top scorer with 189 goals in 424 games and the most decorated player in Barca's history with 29 titles, including two Women's Champions League crowns.

On Saturday, Putellas will bid for her third European Cup title as Barca face Lyon in the final at Bilbao. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top