Pulisic says U.S. team strongest yet ahead of 2026 World Cup

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LOS ANGELES, April 21 - Christian Pulisic believes the current United States team is the strongest he has been part of, with the AC Milan forward saying the squad's quality and depth should give Americans plenty of reason for optimism ahead of the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

Pulisic, long the face of U.S. soccer, said the team was in a good place as attention begins to build around a tournament that will be staged across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

"I think you could say so," Pulisic told Reuters when asked if this was the best U.S. team he has been a part of.

"Looking at the guys playing at the highest levels and doing extremely well at their clubs, and I think for sure you have a really, really strong squad and depth as well," he said.

"Multiple guys that can play in every position. It's a very strong team."

Pulisic and coach Mauricio Pochettino will lead a squad that is expected to include fellow forwards Folarin Balogun and Tim Weah, midfielders Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams, defenders Tim Ream and Chris Richards, and goalkeepers Matt Freese and Matt Turner.

For Pulisic, who spoke to Reuters while partnering with deodorant company Degree, the chance to play a World Cup in the United States adds another layer of motivation to the sport's biggest event.

"A World Cup is enough motivation in itself and having it in the U.S., having my family and close friends there, there's just nothing more you can ask for," he said.

HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE

The 27-year-old said he hopes American fans can give the team a major lift when the tournament begins. The U.S. face Paraguay on June 12 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

"I know the energy in the stadiums is going to be great," he said. "We want to take as much of that as we can, take that motivation and push to make the American people proud."

Pulisic, who has represented the U.S. since his teenage years, said wearing the national team shirt still carries deep meaning.

"Representing the U.S. and being able to wear that crest, I don't take it lightly," he said.

"It's something I've been doing since I was 17 years old... I'm very proud to be an American and am grateful for everything this country has given me. I just want to give everything back and hopefully make some people proud."

CAPTAIN AMERICA

As one of the most recognizable players in U.S. soccer history, Pulisic has often been saddled with labels such as "Captain America" and cast as the public face of the men's game in the country. But he said he tries to shut out that noise rather than embrace it.

"I'd say I definitely tune it out," he said. "It's not something I look into too much. I worry about what I can do and how I can help my team and how I can help us win."

He said his leadership has evolved into setting standards through his work rather than speeches.

"I hope what I do from a day-to-day perspective, in training every single day, the way that I work, I hope I can show people my dedication to the team and lead by example," he said.

Pulisic also said he does not feel burdened by any broader responsibility to serve as the sport's standard-bearer in the United States, even if he hopes to inspire younger players.

"I'm focused on doing my job," he said. "If I can inspire some people along the way, that's amazing. That pushes me and I hope to do that. But I don't feel pressure to do it."

With expectations growing for the co-hosts, Pulisic was reluctant to define success by a specific finishing point, saying only that the first objective was to advance from the group stage before taking the tournament one game at a time.

Still, his message to supporters was clear.

"The team's in a good place. People should be excited and hopefully ready to cheer us on." REUTERS