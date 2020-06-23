Pulisic key man in run-in: Lampard

LONDON • Frank Lampard believes Christian Pulisic can be Chelsea's trump card in the race to qualify for the Champions League after his decisive cameo inspired Sunday's 2-1 win at Aston Villa.

Lampard's side were rocked when Kortney Hause put Villa ahead against the run of play in the first half.

But Pulisic came off the bench to equalise after the break before Olivier Giroud scored two minutes later.

Chelsea's blitz moved the fourth-placed side to 51 points and five points clear of Manchester United in fifth as they fight to qualify for next season's Champions League.

A first away league win of the year was the ideal way for Chelsea to return to action in their first match since the Premier League was suspended in March due to the coronavirus.

It was Pulisic's first appearance since January after an abductor muscle injury and he got his seventh goal in this campaign.

"I was just told to go in and win us the game really, nothing special," the 21-year-old said.

Lampard feels the United States winger is ready to make an impact again.

"He will start games for us, of course, and I think he's going to be a big player for us, not just in this run-in but going forward," the Blues boss said.

"He was hungry. I know that and I felt for him, as I felt for the players with long-term injuries.

"The ability he's got to arrive in the box, it's a big thing... It's the difference between being a very good player off the side, an attacking player, or the players at the real top level of the game that arrive and score in the six-yard box and hit numbers yearly. I really think Christian can do that."

He added that his recent signings of Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech and Leipzig striker Timo Werner will put pressure on Chelsea's youngsters to be more consistent next season.

With that message in mind, he picked Giroud up front instead of Tammy Abraham, keeping faith with the Frenchman after his impressive form before the hiatus.

Lampard was also rewarded for his decision to introduce Ross Barkley midway through the second half with the visitors trailing, with the midfielder sparking the comeback.

After 30 Premier League games as a manager, Lampard, who had to deal with a transfer ban, has put Chelsea nine points clear of Tottenham and 11 points ahead of Arsenal.

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith, however, still noted the Blues' strength in depth.

"I was not keen on the nine subs rule and you look at the nine subs Chelsea had before the match and it fills you with fear," he said.

Both managers made four changes but Villa's failure to hold on to their lead leaves Smith's second bottom team one point from safety with eight games left to avoid relegation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE