PSG’s mental strength hailed as they come from behind to win 3-2 at Monaco

Paris Saint-Germain's Desire Doue scoring their first goal in the 3-2 comeback win over AS Monaco on Feb 17.

– Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique hailed the mental strength of his side in coming from two goals down to win 3-2 away at AS Monaco in the Champions League on Feb 17, but warned the knockout play-off round tie was far from finished.

The first-leg clash between the two Ligue 1 clubs saw Folarin Balogun score twice for the hosts in the opening 18 minutes, before PSG’s Vitinha had his penalty saved to compound matters.

But after Desire Doue came on for the injured Ousmane Dembele, the match turned and defending champions PSG went on to secure a one-goal edge for the return leg.

“Normally, when a team starts a match like that, the most likely outcome is a loss,” Enrique said.

“It was catastrophic. It’s impossible to start a match like that. The first two times they overcame our pressure and entered our half, they scored. They made some very good plays.

“After that, it’s difficult to have confidence, but we showed our mental strength. Plus, we missed a penalty, so it was a chance to regain confidence. In the last six times we’ve played here, this is only the second time we’ve won, which shows how difficult it is.”

His opposite number Sebastien Pocognoli said: “I’m disappointed that we made the game more difficult than we were expecting but also proud of the way we started, played with ambition, managed the second half with 10 men and stuck together. We showed great character with a tight bench and young players.”

The 20-year-old Doue scored twice and provided the second goal for Achraf Hakimi, just days after he had turned in a poor performance against Rennes on Feb 13 and was dropped from the starting line-up for Monaco.

“I’m happy for him because this past week, everyone criticised and tore Doue apart, but he was sensational – he showed his character. He helped the team at the best possible time.”

Dembele’s injury would be assessed, with the coach adding: “He took a knock in the first 15 minutes, then he couldn’t run.”

The return leg at the Parc des Princes will be on Feb 25. “Considering how the match started, I’m happy with the result. But the match in Paris will be difficult. It will be a different story,” Enrique warned.

Monaco’s Balogun agreed, saying: “The most important thing is having a good start there; if we get the first goal, we’re level. The tie is definitely still alive.”

Earlier on Feb 17, Galatasaray produced a rousing performance to beat Juventus 5-2 in a pulsating contest in Turkey, with Noa Lang scoring twice for the hosts.

Gabriel Sara put the home team in front, but Teun Koopmeiners scored twice to put Juventus ahead at the break.

However, Lang made it 2-2 just after half-time and Davinson Sanchez put Galatasaray back in the lead, before Juventus had Juan Cabal sent off.

Lang got his second and substitute Sacha Boey sealed the win to leave two-time champions Juventus facing an uphill struggle in the return leg.

“We took several steps backwards,” moaned Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti, whose team had been rejuvenated since he took over in late October.

“We finished the first half badly. We tried to sort things out, but we lacked personality and character,” added the 66-year-old. “Obviously the sending-off weighed heavily on us, but we also played our part ... We didn’t realise the danger in what we were doing .” REUTERS, AFP