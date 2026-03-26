PSG's Ligue 1 visit to Lens postponed to aid Champions League preparations

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Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v AS Monaco - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - March 6, 2026 Paris St Germain players line up during a minute silence for the late Jack Jacquet before the start of the match REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

March 26 - Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain's visit to second-placed Lens, set for April 11, has been postponed to May 13 to allow them more time to prepare for their Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said on Thursday.

Strasbourg's visit to Brest, scheduled for April 12, has also been moved to May 13 to help them prepare for their Europa Conference League last-eight clashes with Mainz, the LFP said in a statement.

"These decisions are in line with the board of directors’ clear strategic aim of enabling France to retain its fifth place in the UEFA coefficient rankings, which secures four places in the UEFA Champions League," the LFP said in a statement.

PSG, the reigning European champions, host Liverpool three days before the Lens fixture and travel to Anfield for the second leg on April 14.

PSG and Lens are separated by one point in Ligue 1, with PSG having a game in hand.

Lens had earlier pushed back against PSG's request.

"It seems to us, in fact, that a worrying sentiment is taking hold: that of a French league gradually being relegated to the status of an adjustment variable at the whim of certain parties' European imperatives," Lens said in a statement on Monday. REUTERS