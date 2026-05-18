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PSG's Dembele to undergo treatment on sore calf

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Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Brest - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 10, 2026 Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele REUTERS/Catherine Steenkeste

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain v Brest - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - May 10, 2026 Paris St Germain's Ousmane Dembele REUTERS/Catherine Steenkeste

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PARIS, May 18 - Paris St Germain forward Ousmane Dembele will undergo treatment over the next few days after suffering discomfort in his right calf during Sunday's 2-1 Ligue 1 defeat by Paris FC, the club said on Monday, less than two weeks before the Champions League final against Arsenal.

The 29-year-old Ballon d'Or winner was taken off "as a precaution" after feeling muscle discomfort, PSG said in a medical update.

"Nothing to say about Ousmane for now. We will know more tomorrow, but I think it's only fatigue," coach Luis Enrique told reporters after the match.

PSG did not say if Dembele was a doubt for the Champions League final, which will be the club's second successive appearance in Europe's showpiece match, on May 30 in Budapest. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.