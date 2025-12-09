PSG's Dembele out of Athletic Bilbao clash

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

PARIS, Dec 9 - Paris St Germain forward Ousmane Dembele has been ruled out of Wednesday's Champions League trip to Athletic ‍Bilbao ​after falling ill, the defending champions ‍said on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, winner of the 2025 Ballon d'Or, has ​been ​unwell since Monday and was deemed unfit for the league phase fixture in Spain.

Dembele's absence adds to a recent ‍disrupted run of form in which he has struggled for ​consistent match fitness.

He missed ⁠domestic fixtures against Olympique Lyonnais and Le Havre with a calf injury before returning to action on November 26 in PSG's 5-3 ​Champions League win over Tottenham Hotspur, when he played 12 minutes as a ‌substitute.

The France international then ​made further cameo appearances off the bench in a 1-0 defeat by Monaco on November 29 and a 5-0 Ligue 1 victory over Rennes last weekend, clocking close to half an hour in each match.

Against Rennes, Dembele set up Goncalo ‍Ramos in stoppage time, suggesting a gradual return to ​sharpness before illness struck ahead of Wednesday's European tie.

PSG are second ​in the 36-team league with 12 ‌points from five games while Athletic Bilbao sit in 27th place on four points. REUTERS