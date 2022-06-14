PSG to replace Pochettino with Nice's Galtier: Reports

PARIS • Like every one of his predecessors at Paris Saint-Germain, Mauricio Pochettino has paid the price for failing to win the Champions League.

According to multiple media reports, the French champions have reached an agreement to part ways with the Argentinian, who was revealed to much fanfare in January 2021, with his departure to be announced shortly.

PSG's Qatari owners had hoped the 50-year-old could be the one to lead the club to their first Champions League title, given his links as a former player from 2001-03.

But he could not fulfil the key objective the board have set for every coaching appointment since their 2011 takeover, resulting in the sacking of their sixth full-time coach.

Within six months of his arrival, rumours had already swirled that Pochettino was unhappy in Paris - his family remain based in London - while the club's hierarchy had to deny speculation of his sacking after their semi-final exit to Manchester City in the 2020-21 season.

Last season was worse, as PSG were eliminated by eventual champions Real Madrid in the round of 16 and, despite winning Ligue 1, a second straight European failure has led to his axing.

With Pochettino having a year left on his contract, he will receive a sizeable settlement - the Independent has put it at around £12.5 million (S$21.2 million).

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager is said to be keen on a return to the Premier League, where he first built his name with Southampton. He then led Spurs to their first Champions League final in 2019, but there are no obvious openings at the "Big Six" clubs.

PSG have already begun the revamp of their backroom staff, with sporting director Leonardo last month also paying the price for their European failure.

They brought in Luis Campos as their new adviser last week and the Portuguese, a former sporting director at both Monaco and Lille, reportedly favours Nice's Christophe Galtier over Zinedine Zidane as the next PSG boss.

Zidane's adviser, Alain Migliaccio, denied last week that the France great, who has been out of a job since leaving Real at the end of the 2020-21 season, will be Pochettino's replacement, but rumours still persist that he is high on the club's wish list.

However, Campos worked with Galtier as Lille gazumped PSG to win the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title and, according to French media, it is understood both want to renew that partnership.

Nice will not stand in Galtier's way should PSG make an approach but have warned that they will be less welcoming of any move should it occur in pre-season.

Julien Fournier, the club's director of football, said: "He's under contract, that's the reality. So he's more likely to be at Nice than not to be. It's very basic but very true.

"After that, if PSG comes in for him... it's a decision that I obviously won't take alone.

"When this type of club comes to get one of your players or your coach, it's hard to say 'no'... Each passing day makes PSG's task more difficult, because we have to move forward with next season. If they want him, they must not delay."