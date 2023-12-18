PSG stumble as Lille earn last-gasp draw

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - December 17, 2023
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - December 17, 2023 Lille's Jonathan David and Gabriel Gudmundsson after the match REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Lille v Paris St Germain - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France - December 17, 2023 Paris St Germain's Randal Kolo Muani in action with Lille's Tiago Santos REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
LILLE, France - Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint Germain threw away two points as they were held to a 1-1 draw at Lille when substitute Jonathan David headed a last-minute equaliser after the visitors had take the lead through a Kylian Mbappe penalty on Sunday.

PSG were caught with a sucker punch when substitute Marco Asensio's sloppy pass was intercepted and although Adam Ounas's deflected shot was well saved by Arnau Tenas with his legs David followed up to nod the ball into the net on the rebound.

PSG had gone in front through Mbappe's spot kick in the 66th minute after Lille's Bafode Diakite tripped Lucas Hernandez.

The result leaves PSG with 37 points, five clear of second-placed Nice, who lost 3-1 at Le Havre on Saturday. AS Monaco, who are third, went down 1-0 at home to lowly Olympique Lyonnais on Friday. Lille's win leaves them in fourth with 28 points. REUTERS

