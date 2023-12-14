PSG snatch knockout stage spot with 1-1 draw at Dortmund

DORTMUND, Germany - Paris St Germain drew 1-1 at Group F winners Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday to secure second place and a spot in the Champions League knockout stage in their final group match.

Both sides squandered a bagful of golden chances in a surprisingly goalless first half before Karim Adeyemi finally broke the deadlock for the already-qualified hosts in the 51st minute, slotting in off the post after PSG lost possession outside the box.

The visitors responded five minutes later, levelling through Warren Zaire-Emery after good work from Kylian Mbappe, who also had an effort ruled offside in the 76th.

Dortmund topped the group on 11 points with PSG in second place on eight, as many as third-placed AC Milan, who will continue in the Europa League following their 2-1 win at Newcastle United, who picked up five points. REUTERS